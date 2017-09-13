Sprint offers $350 credit for iPhone 8 trade-in deal

Following T-Mobile’s announcement of its deals going forward with the new iPhones, Sprint is offering its own iPhone trade-in deal if you’re looking forward to snapping up an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

Instead of $300, it will offer $350 top credit if you trade in a good condition iPhone 6-generation device or later. In fact, not only that, you can give up your Galaxy Note 5, S7, S7 edge, S8, S8+ or Note 8, Google Pixel or Pixel XL, Moto Z2 Force or LG G6 or V20. The fact is, you’ve got plenty of recent flagship options to trade-in if you have Android switching regrets.

The best scenario? You’ll get half-off a 64GB iPhone 8 or you’ll just end up paying $649 for a 256GB iPhone 8 Plus. No word about the iPhone X, but it’s within fair expectation as pre-orders will come a month later. Just know that bill credits will span 24 months. That might be weird to you when you consider the Sprint Flex 18-month lease term — especially since you actively have to opt into paying to own the device either through a lump sum or six more monthly payments.

In any case, getting the base model iPhone 8 will cost $29.17 per month while the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $33.34. If you’re looking to bump up to 256GB, you’ll tack on a $150 down payment to each device. Sprint is guaranteeing its monthly price on the 64GB models to be the best in the industry and will match its national competitors prices within the next 14 days if you bring in proof. The difference will come in a one-time credit or a Visa prepaid debit card.

Pre-orders will begin at Sprint, as it will everywhere else, on September 15 at 3:01am Eastern.