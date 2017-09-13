If the lasting legacy of the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will end up being problematic, it’s probably better to have users transition to a phone that’s slightly less problematic, the Pixels. And if you bought your old phone from the Google Store and have come across a big problem, this could be your chance to jump the ledge.

For the past few months, Nexus 6P owners in the US and Canada have been receiving Pixel XL units for some time as a conclusion to a Return Merchandise Authorization. Android Police reports that some had 32GB of storage and others had 128GB. For those elsewhere, like the UK and Australia, they have received back 64GB 6P units, staying with the dreaded Snapdragon class of 2015.

The de facto policy — which Apple has had a few of, by the way — covers 6Ps bought from the Google Store only, even if the one-year warranty’s all gone up and dried.