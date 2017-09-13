Powermat touts new iPhone wireless charging

The longtime wireless charging standard rivaling Qi, Powermat, has come out of the woodwork with a slow clap for Apple’s inclusion of wireless charging on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

“We welcome Apple to the world of wireless charging,” said CEO Elad Dubzinski.

Its existing Powermat Charging Spots, found in restaurants of all sorts including most prominently Starbucks, can now charge these iPhones. Yep, even though Qi’s getting most of the attention right now, the former bastion of the PMA standard is talking about its own chargers supporting a Qi-supporting device. There are some things that make us go “hmm.”

So, go ahead, plop that iPhone 8 down on the table at Ikea. Chances are, it’ll charge.