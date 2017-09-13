Android

OPPO R11 has new variant, A71 sent to India

Two quick moves we want to cover in the world of Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO, one of them involving three boys that sing for a living.

Three-member boy band TFBOYS has teamed up with OPPO to give its Chinese fans three new special edition R11 devices — each has 18-karat gold embossing with the band’s logo and the signature of one of the members. Each go for the regular price of ¥2,999 and feature the regular specs: Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, dual cameras. Sales activities begin September 15.

Meantime in India, the country is welcoming the mid-range A71 for sale. It has an octa-core MediaTek chip, 3GB of RAM and single cameras on both sides of the device. It will cost Rs. 12,999 and is available at Amazon, Flipkart and other outlets.

