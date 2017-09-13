iOS

Jet Black iPhone 7 finish now on 32GB model, (PRODUCT)RED done for the year

Contents
Advertisement

Here’s a subtle update to a not-so-subtle look on last year’s iPhone: the iPhone 7 in Jet Black is now available with 32GB of storage. Previously, it was only available with 128GB of storage. Yes, the iPhone 7 Plus is also readily available.

You might remember the toil Apple intoned when it explained the design and production process in order to drive up the “feel-in-hand value” of an iPhone. And it was popular enough for initial supply to sell out in mere minutes. Surplus stock didn’t really surface for weeks.

iClarified also notes that the (PRODUCT)RED color and 256GB variants have been discontinued.

Well, at least nowadays, an iPhone 7 costs just $549 while an iPhone 7 Plus is just $669.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
iClarified
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, availability, colors, Design, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Jet Black, News, storage
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.