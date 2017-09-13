Here’s a subtle update to a not-so-subtle look on last year’s iPhone: the iPhone 7 in Jet Black is now available with 32GB of storage. Previously, it was only available with 128GB of storage. Yes, the iPhone 7 Plus is also readily available.

You might remember the toil Apple intoned when it explained the design and production process in order to drive up the “feel-in-hand value” of an iPhone. And it was popular enough for initial supply to sell out in mere minutes. Surplus stock didn’t really surface for weeks.

iClarified also notes that the (PRODUCT)RED color and 256GB variants have been discontinued.

Well, at least nowadays, an iPhone 7 costs just $549 while an iPhone 7 Plus is just $669.