iPhone X price troubles, everything Apple changed silently & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and how its price will affect sales in important markets like China. Then we talk about everything Apple didn’t want you to hear at its keynote, starting with the death of the red iPhone 7, and the price increase of the iPad Pro. We also cover the fact that the Apple Watch Series 3 won’t have the best battery life with LTE. We even cover the crazy price increase of Apple Care+ for new iPhones. We end today’s show talking about deals for the iPhone X and iPhone 8, which is about the only positive thing in the news.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Sprint offers $350 credit for iPhone 8 trade-in deal
Trade in for a T-Mobile iPhone X deal and also get free data for Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 only touts ‘over 1 hour’ of LTE talk time battery life, up to 18 hours overall
AppleCare+ coverage priced at whopping $199 for $999 iPhone X, $149 for 8 Plus and 7 Plus
Apple quietly discontinues red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, marks up 256 and 512GB iPad Pros
iPhone X could fail to turn Chinese market around for Apple

