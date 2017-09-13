HTC has major fall savings on U Ultra, JBL Reflect Aware C

Why would you want an HTC U Ultra at this point? An outdated Snapdragon 821 is in it and there’s still some doubt as to if Sense Companion can be truly supported. And it doesn’t have the U11‘s Edge Sense frame.

Well, it has an okay camera. It’s large. And it still has that amazing reflective “liquid surface” finish on it. Oh yeah, it’ll get Android Oreo, too! Whether it’s worth $499 at this point is your call. The price is down from $749, by the way.

That’s just one of the discounts HTC has set up for its Fall Savings event. The company is discounting its Under Armour HealthBox from $400 to $219.99 and the JBL Reflect Aware C Earphones from $199.99 to $79.99.

HTC’s first-party sales strategy tends to keep prices at original levels for as long as possible, save for the occasional event — this one in particular ends September 25. We encourage you to shop around in any case.