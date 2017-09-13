Charge all your devices simultaneously with this cable for under $10

We are all walking cyborgs these days with the amount of technology that constantly follows us around. That’s exactly why you need pick up a 3-in-1 USB-C, Lightning, MicroUSB Cable.

All your devices require charging, and there’s no better way to juice up your devices than by doing so simultaneously with this charging cable. One end is a USB adapter, while the other end has USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB adapters. That means you can charge basically any type of device ranging from a Samsung tablet to an iPhone. Best of all, there’s only one cord so you don’t have to worry about tangling or losing your chargers again.

For a limited time, the 3-in-1 USB-C, Lightning, MicroUSB Cable is only $9.99, which is 65% off the retail value.