Android

Charge all your devices simultaneously with this cable for under $10

Contents
Advertisement

We are all walking cyborgs these days with the amount of technology that constantly follows us around. That’s exactly why you need pick up a 3-in-1 USB-C, Lightning, MicroUSB Cable.

All your devices require charging, and there’s no better way to juice up your devices than by doing so simultaneously with this charging cable. One end is a USB adapter, while the other end has USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB adapters. That means you can charge basically any type of device ranging from a Samsung tablet to an iPhone. Best of all, there’s only one cord so you don’t have to worry about tangling or losing your chargers again.

For a limited time, the 3-in-1 USB-C, Lightning, MicroUSB Cable is only $9.99, which is 65% off the retail value.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.