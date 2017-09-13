With a largely repetitive design, massive screen bezels compared to a number of recent flagship products from rival companies, a tiny battery, no headphone jack and a $720 MSRP, Lenovo’s ultra-high-end Moto Z2 Force badly needed all those launch deals and promos to sell a few units and make some headlines.

On the heels of the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30’s announcements, the modular Snapdragon 835 powerhouse is obviously finding it even harder to stand out, which is why Best Buy has started to offer brand-new discounts.

All you’re required to do is activate the Moto Z2 Force Edition with a monthly installment plan on your favorite of three major US carriers to save a cool $200 off their usual prices. Verizon customers are now asked to pay $23.16 instead of $31.50 every 30 days for two years, amounting to a grand total of around $555.

With Sprint service, you’ll have to cough up $24.67 a month, or $592 all in all, while new and old AT&T subscribers are looking at 30 payments of $20.33, adding up to $610 or so.

If you need one more deal sweetener, Best Buy and Motorola will still let Z2 Force adopters on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint’s monthly installment plans score a complimentary Insta-Share Projector Mod (typically worth $299.99) upon simply submitting an offer claim form by September 29.

Keep in mind that this is by no means a pushover, with a shatterproof Quad HD display in tow, dual 12MP rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, TurboPower charging technology and near-stock Android 7.1.1 software.