Watch the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K event here (video)
Prepare to be dazzled… and confused. Impressed… and bored. Entertained… and annoyed. It’s the big day, ladies and gentlemen, and although we say this every year, we actually mean it this time around – the new iPhone is shaping up like the greatest upgrade in the history of the wildly successful mobile device family.
But here comes the confusing part. Based on fresh, conclusive evidence, iPhone X is the name iOS power users need to remember. An iPhone 8 is also most likely on deck, alongside its obligatory plus-sized sibling, both with LCD screens presumably in tow and largely repetitive designs.
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 3 announcement could put some folks to sleep if built-in LTE connectivity is indeed its only major new feature, with a 4K-enabled Apple TV digital media player bound to irritate keynote spectators due to its inexplicable lateness to the Ultra HD party.
Couldn’t catch a Steve Jobs Theater seat and still want to follow all the aforementioned action starting at 10 a.m. PDT? Fret not, as Apple will be live-streaming the event on its official website for easy iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and even Windows 10 PC viewing.
All you need is the Safari browser on iOS 9.0 or later or macOS 10.11 and up, or Microsoft Edge on a Windows-powered computer. 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation Apple TV users can also tune in with minimal effort. Those of you running Android or an older version of Windows will have to settle for pirated YouTube broadcasts or by entering this MRL into VLC or live stream-enabled player.
By the way, 10 a.m. PDT is 1 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. in London, 10:30 p.m. in New Delhi, 1 a.m. (September 13) in Beijing, and 3 a.m. in Sydney. You’re welcome!