Verizon says most iPhone 7 cases will work with iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is 0.1mm taller, 0.2mm wider and 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 7. Similar dimensional differences can be found between the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. And since we’ve not really seen a change since the 6s generation, we’ve been wondering if even looser-fitting cases would need to be replaced.

Verizon is telling us that it may not be the case as “a vast majority” of iPhone 7 generation cases will fit the 8 series. Better yet, if you’re not actually excited by the iPhone 8 and decide to clutch onto your iPhone 7 or iPhone 6, a selection of iPhone 8 cases will be backwards compatible. Those new cases come from “Incipio, Otterbox, Speck, Case-Mate, Kate Spade New York, Sonix, Pelican, Tech21, Swarovski, Tumi, Under Armour, Milk & Honey, Granite” and other manufacturers.

A total of 200 cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will be available to purchase soon at Verizon, though you’ve got other retail options of course.