Trade in for a T-Mobile iPhone X deal and also get free data for Apple Watch Series 3

T-Mobile is revving up in front of pre-order availability for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with a trade-in credit offer.

If you have an iPhone 6 device or later and it’s in good condition, you can get up to $300 in monthly bill credits toward a new phone on a 24-month installment plan. That would make a 64GB iPhone 8 $399 at best and a 256GB iPhone X a more palatable $849.

The Un-carrier also mentions that it has 3 months of free data service lined up for those who opt to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 from the network. Afterwards, it’s $10 per month after AutoPay credit.

Pre-orders for most devices begin September 15 and deliveries, as such, begin September 22.

T-Mobile
iOS, Phones, Wearables
Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 3, carriers, Deals, discounts, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone X, News, Pre-Orders, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, Trade-In, unlimited data, US
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.