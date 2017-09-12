T-Mobile is revving up in front of pre-order availability for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with a trade-in credit offer.

If you have an iPhone 6 device or later and it’s in good condition, you can get up to $300 in monthly bill credits toward a new phone on a 24-month installment plan. That would make a 64GB iPhone 8 $399 at best and a 256GB iPhone X a more palatable $849.

The Un-carrier also mentions that it has 3 months of free data service lined up for those who opt to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 from the network. Afterwards, it’s $10 per month after AutoPay credit.

Pre-orders for most devices begin September 15 and deliveries, as such, begin September 22.