Samsung working on intermediate 11nm fabrication for Exynos
As Samsung chugs towards moving its Exynos silicon products now to a 7nm transistor fabrication process, the need for a middle step is very apparent. Even with its mid-ranger phones, there’s always somewhere further to go than just 14nm.
It’s at this point that Samsung has announced a new 11nm process, possibly the last new node to use standard Fin Field Effect Transistor manufacturing. The company brags of chip area reduction of up 10 percent and performance improvement of 15 percent compared to 14nm. First chips should come out in early 2018.
Later next year, Samsung is expected to launch extreme ultraviolet lithography process for 7nm.
More details about both topics should be disclosed at Foundry Forum Japan this Thursday, September 15. In the meantime, we’re probably going to be okay with the 10nm chips out there.