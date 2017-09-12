Samsung unexpectedly held off the domestic pre-order start of the hot new Galaxy Note 8 until last week, probably due among others to the S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher’s unprecedented early US success.

But now pre-sales are underway in North America, across the old continent, in South Korea and even India. The world’s third largest smartphone market is slated to join the global availability party on September 21, with early local adopters looking at a hefty expense of nearly 65 thousand rupees.

Specifically, Rs. 64,900 in an “entry-level” 64GB SKU, roughly converting to $1,060. That sounds like a lot of money, and it’s obviously far from affordable in the conventional sense, though anything less wouldn’t have made much business sense for the industry-leading chaebol.

After all, the Galaxy S8+ still costs 64,900 rupees, or $1,015, and the Galaxy Note 8 has an extra stylus, 2 additional gigs of RAM, two rear-facing cameras instead of the standard single main shooter, as well as a little more screen real estate.

Amazon India currently only accepts pre-orders for the Midnight Black flavor, with the Maple Gold also on the way to the e-tailer, Samsung’s own online store and select authorized retail locations.

Unfortunately, there’s no substantial deal sweetener included in the region, like a free DeX Station, Gear VR or Gear 360. Just a number of smaller gifts, like a complimentary one-time screen replacement, wireless charger, Jio 4G data and some money back for HDFC credit card buyers. That’s… better than nothing.