If history is any indication, Samsung’s radical flagship smartphone redesign early this year will be followed by a number of largely iterative high-end mobile products, at least from a visual standpoint.

Already, the Galaxy Note 8 strongly resembles the Galaxy S8 and especially the S8+, with premature GS9 speculation also calling for minimal change on the outside. Best case scenario, the chaebol’s next few hero devices could gradually work their way to the dream of a truly bezel-less handset.

Or so we thought before hearing Koh Dong-jin flat out confirm his company’s intention of launching a foldable Galaxy Note as soon as 2018. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a long line of ambitious ETAs for a legitimately groundbreaking technology that Samsung has been cooking up for the better part of a decade now.

Different types of bendable, rollable and all-around flexible prototypes have been exhibited at various trade shows and press conferences over the years, with the most advanced one reportedly strutting its stuff behind closed doors at MWC 2017 back in February.

Alas, “some problems” still need to be overcome before we’ll presumably be able to fold our phones in half on the fly to occupy less storage space and change shape when dropped to soften the blow, increasing their overall durability.

For the first time however, Samsung’s mobile skipper explicitly hints at a foldable Galaxy Note-series product. Forget the experimental Galaxy X, though something tells us this isn’t the mainstream Note 9 either. More like something along the lines of 2014’s limited Note Edge.