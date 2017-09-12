While Samsung, LG and Xiaomi have managed to make headlines in the weeks and even days leading up to probably the biggest iPhone launch in history, today’s the day Apple completely captures the spotlight.

Going forward, Cupertino’s direct rivals don’t have much choice in terms of marketing strategies and publicity stunts for the next few months at least. They can try to undercut the iPhone X, ridicule it or simply ignore it and accept its inevitable prevalence, settling for a still-profitable silver medal, bronze, and so forth.

Technically, Qualcomm isn’t engaged in combat with iPhones, Apple Watches or iDevices of any sort. But the San Diego-based semiconductor giant is about to lose its largest royalty contract for good.

In order to retain some part of the current licensing fees system, Qualcomm has sued Apple back in several domestic and international courts, going so far as to (unrealistically) seek various iPhone sales bans.

The latest move against the old ally turned foe all of a sudden is way more subtle and less spiteful, though it still screams desperation. Qualcomm wants the attention of the media mere hours ahead of the iPhone X announcement, listing a number of “Android firsts” enabled by the American chipmaker.

Now, Apple’s name isn’t mentioned anywhere in this random new OnQ blog post, but its timing can’t be coincidental. It’s also probably no coincidence that many of these technologies inaugurated on Qualcomm-powered Android devices are likely to expand to iOS at last.

For instance, the “bezel-less design”, credited as Xiaomi’s invention, augmented reality, featured by the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro first, facial recognition, built into the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the OLED display, introduced on the… LG Flex 2?! That’s not right, and the as-yet unreleased LG V30 is also hardly among the world’s fast charging pioneers.

Qualcomm embarrassingly listed the HTC One M7 as a dual camera groundbreaker too before realizing its mistake, and this inexplicably poor research kind of overshadows the point the company was trying to make.

Besides, it’s a known fact that Apple likes to refine innovative technologies before rolling them out to the masses rather than “paving the way for others” and risking early adopter glitches.