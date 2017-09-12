Android

iPhone X is hot! iPhone 8 is a decent change & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the brand new iPhone X and everything that makes it important. Then we focus on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and its decent changes. The Apple Watch Series 3 is next and its updates and innovation. The Apple TV in 4K follows as we learn that there are even improvements here. We end today’s show giving a nudge to Samsung and the Galaxy Note 9 as our only non-Apple news.

Stories:
Samsung’s ‘current goal’ is to launch a foldable Galaxy Note-series phone next year
Apple TV 4K goes official at last with… 4K streaming capabilities
Apple Watch Series 3 is all about cellular
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are plain ‘ol improvements
‘All screen’ iPhone X arrives with OLED technology, Face ID and much more

