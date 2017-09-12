The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are plain ‘ol improvements
7000-series Aluminium, glass and steel. A new Retina Display on each device with True Tone technology for color temperature adjustment in ambient lighting conditions. Stereo speakers have been improved with 25 percent more volume and more bass.
Those are the baselines for the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.
The six-core Apple A11 Bionic chip splits its performance groups to a two-core set, 25 percent stronger than the A10, and a four-core efficiency set, 70 percent stronger. The 12-core GPU tackles 3D, Metal 2 and visual machine learning tasks.
Refreshed 12-megapixel cameras are featured on the iPhone 8 and there are two of them on the iPhone 8 Plus. Check out our dedicated camera post for more on these spec items.
The W1 chip for wireless Beats and AirPods devices, Bluetooth 5.0 and Qi-powered wireless charging are the big new radio frequency amenities this time around. Mophie and Belkin will have charging pads for sale.
Silver, Space Gray and a blushing Gold finish will be on models with 64GB and 256GB. The starting prices for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus jump up from previous years by $50 to $699 and $799. Pre-orders start September 15 and sales begin September 22.
iOS 11 is available to all current iPhone and iPad users from September 19.