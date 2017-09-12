iPhone 8 Giveaway and much more

There’s no other product release in the technology industry that generates as much buzz as the iPhone. With the looming release of iPhone 8 on September 12th, the internet has been once again riddled with rumors. Yes, there are people saying that the phone will be transparent and can read our minds, but our intuition tells us that this just won’t be happening.

Some more reputable sources have been speculating about the elimination of Touch ID in favor of a facial recognition technology. Apparently, Apple has been confirmed to be currently developing some form of facial recognition technology, but it remains to be seen whether we’ll see this technology in the upcoming iPhone update.

Another potential change is to add “wireless” charging capabilities to the iPhone 8. Just by placing the device near the charging pad, you can rejuvenate your phone. If this new additional feature is indeed true, it has been a long time coming as Apple’s competitors have had this technology on the market for quite some time.

Luckily for you, our brand new iPhone 8 giveaway is not just a rumor. Even if you are happy with your current phone, there’s nothing quite like receiving something for free! Just make sure to sign up, and you’ll have a chance to be the lucky winner.

Meanwhile, you should check out some of these Apple iPhone-compatible products as you wait in anticipation. Take off an additional 11% with code: iOS11:

Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods (2-Pack) — Those Apple earphones are great, but they just fall out too easily. For $14.99, you can keep them snug in your ears forever with this simple attachment. This product is currently 24% off.

HoverDock for iPhone — The all-in-one charger and dock is the perfect product for any Apple fanatic. It follows with the sleek and minimalist aura often associated with Apple products. Get this product for $27.95 (20% off!) and you won’t be disappointed.

10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack — If you’re like the rest of us, this one product is small but essential. Instead of carrying one charging cable from your house to car and work, get yourself three 10-Ft cables for just $15.99. This small purchase will save you a lot of headache. Get it now for 82% off.