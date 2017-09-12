Houston has had its bayous and brooks overfilled to levels not seen in many decades thanks to Hurricane Harvey’s days of rains and surge. Many billions of dollars will have to spent for a region of more than 6.5 million people to fully return to life as usual.

As the power grid continues its slow path to recovery, many people are relying on mobile technology to run their lives in the interim. For the few that have decided to trust a Google Pixel phone for that task, you might have dropped it in floodwaters or cracked the screen in the rush to move.

uBreakiFix, the retail phone fix-up chain that partnered with Google to provide expedited Pixel repairs, has announced that it will provide free repairs to those Pixel phones at its locations in The Heights, Pasadena, Pearland, Rice Village, Sugar Land, Webster and West Chase through September 30.

We’d wish that more manufacturers lent out hands like this, honestly — most pertinently, the ever-popular Samsung with its varied range of devices.