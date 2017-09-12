Full specifications, pricing and availability for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3
Apple A11 Bionic
Hexa-core (2 Performance + 4 Efficiency Cores)
12-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
8: 4.7 inches IPS
750 x 1334 (~326 ppi)
1400:1 contrast
8 Plus: 5.5 inches IPS
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
1300:1 contrast
X: 5.8 inches OLED
1125 x 2436 (~458 ppi)
1,000,000:1 contrast
64GB and 256GB options
8 rear: 12MP @ f/1.8
8 Plus rear: 12MP dual-camera (zoom) @ f/1.8 wide, f/2.8 zoom
X rear: 12MP dual-camera (zoom) @ f/1.8 wide, f/2.4 zoom
Front: 7MP FaceTime HD @ f/2.2
8: Rated for 12 hours internet use
8 Plus: Rated for 13 hours internet use
X: Rated for 12 hours internet use
Fast charge (up to 50% in 30 minutes)
Qi wireless charging
8/8 Plus: September 22nd, 2017
X: October 27th, 2017
8: 148 grams
8 Plus: 202 grams
X: 174 grams
Glass, 7000 aluminium, steel
iOS 11
The Apple event has just let out and we’ve got plenty of numbers to sort. We’re going to give you the charts to do all that with today.
Let’s start out with the new availability and pricing chart at the base level for the Apple Watch Series 3 in all its new forms.
|Model
|Cellular?
|Non-cellular Price
|Cellular Price
|Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)
|$329
|$399
|Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)
|$359
|$429
|Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (38mm)
|N/A
|$1299
|Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (42mm)
|N/A
|$1399
|Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm)
|$249
|N/A
|Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm)
|$279
|N/A
The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have their specs listed in the module at the top. Items not listed include Bluetooth 5.0, the inclusion of the W1 wireless audio streaming chip, and IP67 dust and water resistance. There will be a cellular network-agnostic variant for each model and one specially for the US CDMA networks.
As expected, there is no support for T-Mobile’s new 600MHz network, LTE Band 71.
Here are the pricing and availability details for each.
|Model
|64GB price
|256GB price
|Pre-order date
|Shipping date
|iPhone 8
|$699
|$849
|September 15
|September 22
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$799
|$949
|September 15
|September 22
|iPhone X
|$999
|$1149
|October 27
|November 3