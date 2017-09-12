iOS

Full specifications, pricing and availability for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3

Overview
Processor

Apple A11 Bionic
Hexa-core (2 Performance + 4 Efficiency Cores)
12-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

Screen Size

8: 4.7 inches IPS
750 x 1334 (~326 ppi)
1400:1 contrast
8 Plus: 5.5 inches IPS
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
1300:1 contrast
X: 5.8 inches OLED
1125 x 2436 (~458 ppi)
1,000,000:1 contrast

Storage

64GB and 256GB options

Camera/s

8 rear: 12MP @ f/1.8
8 Plus rear: 12MP dual-camera (zoom) @ f/1.8 wide, f/2.8 zoom
X rear: 12MP dual-camera (zoom) @ f/1.8 wide, f/2.4 zoom

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD @ f/2.2

Battery

8: Rated for 12 hours internet use
8 Plus: Rated for 13 hours internet use
X: Rated for 12 hours internet use

Fast charge (up to 50% in 30 minutes)
Qi wireless charging

Release Date

8/8 Plus: September 22nd, 2017
X: October 27th, 2017

Weight

8: 148 grams
8 Plus: 202 grams
X: 174 grams

Materials

Glass, 7000 aluminium, steel

Operating System

iOS 11

The Apple event has just let out and we’ve got plenty of numbers to sort. We’re going to give you the charts to do all that with today.

Let’s start out with the new availability and pricing chart at the base level for the Apple Watch Series 3 in all its new forms.

ModelCellular?Non-cellular PriceCellular Price
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)$329$399
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)$359$429
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (38mm)N/A$1299
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (42mm)N/A$1399
Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm)$249N/A
Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm)$279N/A

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have their specs listed in the module at the top. Items not listed include Bluetooth 5.0, the inclusion of the W1 wireless audio streaming chip, and IP67 dust and water resistance. There will be a cellular network-agnostic variant for each model and one specially for the US CDMA networks.

As expected, there is no support for T-Mobile’s new 600MHz network, LTE Band 71.

Here are the pricing and availability details for each.

Model64GB price256GB pricePre-order dateShipping date
iPhone 8$699$849September 15September 22
iPhone 8 Plus$799$949September 15September 22
iPhone X$999$1149October 27November 3
