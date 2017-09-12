The Apple event has just let out and we’ve got plenty of numbers to sort. We’re going to give you the charts to do all that with today.

Let’s start out with the new availability and pricing chart at the base level for the Apple Watch Series 3 in all its new forms.

Model Cellular? Non-cellular Price Cellular Price Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) $329 $399 Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) $359 $429 Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (38mm) N/A $1299 Apple Watch Edition Series 3 (42mm) N/A $1399 Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm) $249 N/A Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm) $279 N/A

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have their specs listed in the module at the top. Items not listed include Bluetooth 5.0, the inclusion of the W1 wireless audio streaming chip, and IP67 dust and water resistance. There will be a cellular network-agnostic variant for each model and one specially for the US CDMA networks.

As expected, there is no support for T-Mobile’s new 600MHz network, LTE Band 71.

Here are the pricing and availability details for each.