French OnePlus fans could get a special edition device

OnePlus is about to release a Francophone, in a sense.

TechAdvisor reports that the company has confirmed a partnership with fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for what looks to be a new design for the OnePlus 5. Invitations for a Paris event on September 19 have been sent to press outlets.

The Save the Date note includes the passage:

When the style meets its machine, one night in September in Paris…

The Chinese manufacturer is very keen on producing new looks for its devices like the Soft Gold color (thrice) and its partnership with French brand Colette. The changes have been minimal, though, so perhaps with Castelbajac’s more eccentric individualism, we may look forward to splashes of delight.