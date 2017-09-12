If you haven’t been totally scared off by Essential’s monumental data privacy gaffe, peeved by the huge gap between the announcement and actual launch timing of Andy Rubin’s hyped-up “edge-to-edge” phone, or tempted by some other device with extra-thin bezels, we have excellent news for you today.

Following a long overdue recent delivery start for early US adopters and an “exclusive” Sprint pre-order inauguration, Essential Phone buyers can now get the handheld shipped to their doorsteps in mere days without the need of a tentative registration.

Amazon.com says the unlocked 128GB product in “Black Moon” may “take an extra 1-2 days to ship” compared to typical terms, while the manufacturer’s official US website simply lets you add the same configuration to your cart sans restrictions.

Unfortunately, the “Pure White” flavor is still listed as “coming soon” on Essential.com, “not yet released” by Amazon, and sold out at Best Buy. Speaking of Best Buy, the retailer offers a nice discount on the Sprint-locked black version, charging $14.58 instead of $29.17 a month with payment plans, totaling just $262.44 spread over a year and a half.

The Now Network itself promises to begin shipping the Essential Phone tomorrow, September 13, whereas up north, Telus allows its subscribers to “order now and get it within 3 to 5 business days.”

Canadian pricing starts at $290 with two-year contracts, going all the way up to $1,050 free of obligations, while US buyers are charged $699 outright.