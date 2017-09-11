Xiaomi is certainly not afraid to challenge and emulate Apple in as many business departments as possible, looking to steal the iPhone 8’s thunder today with a beautiful, nearly borderless Mi MIX 2, as well as explicitly marketing the Mi Note 3 handset and Mi Notebook Pro as iPhone 7 Plus and MacBook Pro contenders.

Somewhat surprisingly, the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 breaks with the family’s flagship tradition, packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor instead of the ultra-high-end SD835 silicon.

Candidly billed as a larger Mi 6, the glass-and-aluminum mobile device looks in no way special or unique. Check that, its 16MP front-facing camera with “Adaptable AI Beautify” software is actually much better than the Mi 6’s humdrum 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Although overall smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus, the Mi Note 3 comes with a generous 3500mAh battery, not to mention 6 whopping gigs of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The dual 12MP rear cams can produce 2x optical zoom and bokeh effects, also sporting OIS, while the under-glass fingerprint sensor sounds way more exciting than it looks.

All in all however, the quality – pricing ratio feels pretty great at RMB 2499 ($385) and up.

As for the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro following in the footsteps of last year’s Mi Notebook Air, you should know there’s no surprise convertible mode or usage versatility of any sort. Once again, you’re looking at a straightforward laptop… with all of the world’s best specs and features.

Processing power caps off at Intel Core i7 SoCs from the recently released 8th generation, paired with up to 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

You get all the ports, including HDMI and a headphone jack, a substantially larger backlit keyboard than that of the MacBook Pro, touchpad-integrated fingerprint recognition and a 15.6-inch display with “narrow” bezels.

With a minimalistic but premium design, quick-charging battery and both Harman Infinity and Dolby Atmos sound enhancements, the Mi Notebook Pro starts at RMB 5599 ($860). A Core i7/16GB RAM configuration will set you back the rough equivalent of $1,075 (6999 yuan), but it’s probably wise not to expect US availability anytime soon. Or ever.