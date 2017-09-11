Xiaomi has spent the past year refining the “concept” phone of your dreams (as well as working with Google on arguably the best Android One device yet), boldly unveiling what world-renowned designer Philippe Starck describes as a “nearly perfect smartphone” the day before the iPhone 8 finally goes official.

Now, a 12 percent reduction in “chin” size may not sound groundbreaking, but seeing as how the first-gen Mi MIX already came crazy close to the “full screen” ambition, it’s another remarkable engineering feat.

With a “hidden” speaker capable of delivering sound directly through the display thanks to something called “cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology”, as well as an “invisible” proximity sensor and extra-discreet front-facing camera, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is arguably more eye-catching than the Essential Phone.

It remains to be seen if it can also beat the “iPhone X” in terms of screen-to-body ratio, but speaking of its body, it’s hard not to fall in love with a “four-sided curved” ceramic build doubled by a robust yet “ultra slim” aluminum frame.

Better still, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition comes with a full ceramic body coated in your choice of white or black. Both variants sport beautiful 18:9 5.99-inch screens, packing state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processing power and borrowing the main rear camera from the Mi 6.

There’s only one of those however on the back of the Mi MIX 2, 4-axis optical image stabilization included, while extensive “global” LTE support (6 modes, 43 bands) makes us dream of a proper international rollout.

For the time being, we know the standard “full screen 2.0” device will start at RMB 3299 ($505) in China, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space in tow, whereas the Special Edition is set to cost a whopping 4699 yuan ($720) in a specced-out 8/128GB configuration. That’s still cheaper than the “entry-level” iPhone 8, most likely.