Tomorrow might be Apple’s big day, presumably followed by months of dominant iPhone X sales and media attention, but for the time being, Xiaomi is greatly enjoying its own 15 minutes 24 hours of fame.

With just a hint of top screen bezel and a substantially thinner “chin” than its predecessor, the Mi MIX 2 is truly a joy to behold in both “regular” and special editions, the latter of which rocks a full ceramic body.

It may be wiser to “settle” for the ceramic – aluminum combo though, since it’s considerably cheaper and also headed for more territories in supposedly decent numbers. Forget limited “concepts”, as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 looks ready for primetime in China and India, at the very least.

The “full screen 2.0” smartphone will naturally launch in its homeland first, starting at the rough equivalent of $505 (RMB 3299), expanding to the world’s third largest market shortly, as confirmed by the company’s Senior Vice President, Xiang Wang.

Interestingly enough, Xiaomi managed to make quite a splash in India during the second calendar quarter of this year despite not bringing the original Mi MIX, the Mi Note 2 or even the Mi 6 to the region. The Mi Max 2 is currently its highest-profile product available there, alongside the hot new Mi A1 Android One phone.

Unfortunately, mum’s the word on regional Mi MIX 2 pricing, while other markets will need to wait for availability confirmation of their own.

In addition to the eye-catching 5.99-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, the second-gen “edge-to-edge” device has a Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 12MP OIS camera and 3400mAh battery going for it.