Took a while, but the Nokia 3 is getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat
HMD Global was pretty proud in proclaiming a “Pure Android” experience that wouldn’t bog down on users of its new Nokia smartphones. That purity also ensured, the company said, that Android updates would be fast, fresh and furious.
And then the Nokia 3 got stuck behind the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 for an update from Android 7.0 to Android 7.1.1. Sure, it was the lowest-spec’d device, but promises are promises and that includes one coming from Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.
Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017
The Nokia 3 would officially get updated before September 1, but it would be phased in for quality assurance purposes. And so, we’ve come to September 11. Finally, at least one Nokia 3 user has the update, they tell Android Police. It’s a 748MB slog, but it’s finally here.
It seems some devices are trickier or more burdensome than others when it comes to these software updates, no matter how much load is put onto them. Kinda makes you wonder how Android Oreo will play out for these three phones.