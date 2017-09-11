Android

LG V30 lowballs price in Korea to counter Galaxy Note 8

Contents
Advertisement

In South Korea, the ₩1,000,000 mark holds just as much psychological weight as $1,000 does in the United States — though the former actually buys about $884 at the time of this post.

That has not stopped Samsung from breaking it with impunity, though, pricing the base model 64GB Galaxy Note 8 at about ₩1,090,000 ($964) and the 256GB model at a harrowing ₩1,250,000 ($1,105).

LG was highly expected to park right against its rival chaebol with its new V30. It did not. The Korea Herald reports that the top-end 128GB version will cost ₩998,000 ($882) while the 64GB device will cost ₩949,300 ($840).

The company has usually and marginally underpriced its larger competitor but has, regardless of pricing strategy, undersold them as well. It reportedly continues to operate under a consumer price advantage motif. The relatively diminutive difference between the two storage sizes should help encourage sales of the 128GB model.

“Due to the two strongest rivals [Apple and Samsung], it is not easy to see gains,” LG Mobile CEO Juno Cho said. “But the performance of our smartphone business is improving quarterly, year-on-year. Yet, it is difficult to say when it will swing back into the black.”

LG posted minor losses on its mobile unit last quarter.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
10%
Like It
65%
Want It
10%
Had It
0%
Hated It
15%
Via
The Korea Herald (Samsung)
Source
The Korea Herald (LG)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Galaxy Note 8, Korea, LG, News, Pricing, Samsung, V30
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.