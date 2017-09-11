Delays told, iPhone 8 production rate still quite slow

Some bank analysts expect that if you’re expecting to pre-order the iPhone 8 right out of the gate on September 15, you’ll be competing for very limited stock and, if you’re really unlucky, might end up waiting for weeks or even months.

How limited will that initial stock be? KGI Securities’s Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims that factories are only finishing less than 10,000 iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X) units per day. Multiple problems in the production process have recently been reported on through industry sources. Slow shipments of this device have been forecast to stretch well into the fall.

His findings, as relayed through 9to5Mac, also have a ‘Blush Gold’ color that should appear more brown in color compared to Gold and Rose Gold hues on previous iPhones.

As for analysis, it seems that the 3D scanning hardware suite on the iPhone X will be its prime selling point. ‘Face ID’ authentication, face-tracked Animoji and an “Attention” trigger that keeps the display on if users are looking at the phone are all features enabled by this suite.