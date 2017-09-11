Android

iPhone 8 Face ID leaked in video, Galaxy Note 8 sales & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the leaked video of the iPhone 8 Face ID. Then we talk about the delays of this particular iPhone 8, mainly focused on the stainless steel frame. Then it’s all about the Huawei Mate 10 as we hear of at least three units to come. Xiaomi is next as we see the latest Mi MIX 2 and the Mi MIX 2 Special Edition being announced. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its pre-order sales.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Galaxy Note 8 has best US pre-order tally in series history
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 inches closer to the zero bezel dream with smaller chin, up to 8GB RAM as well
Huawei Mate 10 variants codenamed ‘Marcel,’ ‘Alps’ and ‘Blanc’
Steel frame may contribute to iPhone 8 delays through November
iPhone 8’s Face ID explained and demonstrated

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!