Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the leaked video of the iPhone 8 Face ID. Then we talk about the delays of this particular iPhone 8, mainly focused on the stainless steel frame. Then it’s all about the Huawei Mate 10 as we hear of at least three units to come. Xiaomi is next as we see the latest Mi MIX 2 and the Mi MIX 2 Special Edition being announced. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its pre-order sales.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Galaxy Note 8 has best US pre-order tally in series history

– Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 inches closer to the zero bezel dream with smaller chin, up to 8GB RAM as well

– Huawei Mate 10 variants codenamed ‘Marcel,’ ‘Alps’ and ‘Blanc’

– Steel frame may contribute to iPhone 8 delays through November

– iPhone 8’s Face ID explained and demonstrated