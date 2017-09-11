Be the 1st to master iOS 11 with this developer bundle — currently 97% off

It’s the moment that you have all been waiting for — iOS 11 is almost here! If you’re a programming geek, you’ve come to the the right place. The Complete iOS 11 Developer Course + iOS Master Bundle is all you need to get up to speed for the big release.

This bundle includes over 230 hours of Apple development instruction across five courses. It’s totally fine if you want to refresh yourself with iOS 10 first because the iOS 10 developer course is included as well. Additionally, there are a couple of courses on making apps with Xcode and Swift for tvOS or watchOS. And when you’re ready, delve into over 100 hours of iOS 11 learning.

The Complete iOS 11 Developer Course + iOS Master Bundle is actually 97% off right now. That means you can get lifetime access for just $29!