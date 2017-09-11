Pocketnow has just been notified by Huawei that the Huwaei Mate 10 has a new software layer that intelligently detects the overall color tone of the home screen or lock screen. This is used to automatically change the color of the on-screen text to complement it.

Oh, and apparently the aspect ratio of the Mate 10’s display is a cool 2:1, not 16:9 as has been previously intimated through rumors. The frames we have come from a screencapture clip with a cool 1080 x 2160 resolution. Check out the released video yourself.

This is only a preview of what may come and at this point, we can’t be certain that this could be downscaled from a Quad HD resolution. One previous rumor mentioned that a Japan Display LCD part with a 1080 x 2160 field was going to be used for this year’s Mate.

Three Mate 10 variants have been rumored so far with a codename ‘Marcel‘ being associated with the main model. Specification chatter didn’t make clear if this version’s display would stick with a 16:9 aspect or go on to the trendier 2:1.