AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon released a joint press release on Friday announcing the creation of the Mobile Authentication Taskforce that will research, develop and implement security solutions for mobile devices.

“The mission of this taskforce is to develop a mobile authentication solution for enterprises and customers in 2018,” the release said.

The solution could be applied at network or device level and involve geolocation or SIM card recognition. Any of these readings should help create a fingerprint pattern that can be reliably and consistently be verified. All four carriers will invest and likely deploy the ultimate solution.

In 2011, a three-carrier consortium invested in the Isis mobile payments app which ended service in 2015 under the brand name SoftCard.