AT&T laborers to picket Apple Park during iPhone X launch

Labor group Communications Workers of America is looking to elevate its bargaining platform with AT&T tomorrow as it looks to picket Apple’s iPhone X launch event prior to the event at 10am Pacific.

CWA members have been at grips with the carrier for its outsourcing of 12,000 call center jobs since 2011 to low-wage countries. CWA also criticizes AT&T of profiting off the retrenchment of first-party stores in favor of authorized resellers that, the group accuses, provide subpar service to customers.

Wireless, wireline and DIRECTV workers struck out for three days in May. CWA’s AT&T West members did end up agreeing to a pay, protection and benefits contract on July 14, a week after a prior proposal was voted down.

So, will protesting outside of Entrance 2 of Apple’s new campus in Cupertino, California, really get the results the laborers want — corporate influencers’ eyes and ears for a few seconds? We’re bound to find out.