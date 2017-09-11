iOS

AT&T laborers to picket Apple Park during iPhone X launch

Contents
Advertisement

Labor group Communications Workers of America is looking to elevate its bargaining platform with AT&T tomorrow as it looks to picket Apple’s iPhone X launch event prior to the event at 10am Pacific.

CWA members have been at grips with the carrier for its outsourcing of 12,000 call center jobs since 2011 to low-wage countries. CWA also criticizes AT&T of profiting off the retrenchment of first-party stores in favor of authorized resellers that, the group accuses, provide subpar service to customers.

Wireless, wireline and DIRECTV workers struck out for three days in May. CWA’s AT&T West members did end up agreeing to a pay, protection and benefits contract on July 14, a week after a prior proposal was voted down.

So, will protesting outside of Entrance 2 of Apple’s new campus in Cupertino, California, really get the results the laborers want — corporate influencers’ eyes and ears for a few seconds? We’re bound to find out.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Communications Workers of America
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, AT&T, Event, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, labor, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.