As convoluted, confusing and crowded as always, the Android-powered ZenFone family has recently been refreshed with roughly half a dozen fourth-generation models, one of which is now up for grabs in North America.

Priced at CAD $299 up north, and USD $199 stateside, this Asus ZenFone 4 Max is actually one of several big battery-accommodating Max configurations unveiled across many different markets these past few months.

What matters however is the mediocre-looking 5.5-incher seems to deliver awesome bang for buck, starting with a gigantic 5000mAh cell purportedly good for up to 22 hours of uninterrupted video playback, 26 hours in Wi-Fi web browsing, 40 hours of 3G talk time and 46 days (!!!) of 4G standby.

It definitely helps that the 720p IPS display and octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor are hardly power hogs, and if you have another device in need of a quick energy boost, the ZC554KL can do the trick with a USB OTG cable offered as standard in the retail box.

The road warrior only takes four hours to get from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity, providing around 180 minutes of talk time after a measly 15 minutes spent rapidly charging.

Other surprisingly robust specs for two Benjamins include 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, separate dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE connectivity for US GSM networks and an 8MP front-facing camera with Softlight LED flash and live beautification features. Oh, and let’s not forget the dual rear shooters incorporating 13 and 5MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and wide-angle functionality respectively.

You also get Android 7.0 Nougat on the software side of things, as well as fingerprint recognition and a cool dozen “leading safety technologies” ensuring the ZenFone 4 Max will stay nice and chilly for years to come.