Apple Store in Australia sees first queue for iPhone X

Someone doesn’t know how this whole operation works.

A man has set his folding lounge chair outside the Apple Store in Sydney, Australia, in anticipation for a new iPhone that will be announced on Tuesday. Luke Hopewell, who curates for Twitter Australia’s Moments page, says that the man’s been sitting at the door since Sunday.

While new iPhones are expected for September 12, it is believed that pre-orders will begin on September 15 before actual sales on September 22. That’s nearly two weeks of having to put on airs. Furthermore, it is unclear what kind of iPhone stock he should look forward to: the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iterations of last year’s iPhones, will be the most plentiful catch on George Street.

How about the new iPhone X, which could start above AU$1,200? Low production output makes its brick-and-mortar availability highly doubtful, even in the US, as online pre-orders may choke the system. Still, dedicating a couple thousand units to the store shouldn’t be a big task.

