It’s probably way too early for yet another round of Fire tablet upgrades, and the Prime Day discount extravaganza is well behind us, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday still a ways off.

But even though Amazon has no obvious reason to mark down its entry-level in-house Android-powered gear, Prime members can save a pretty penny through Saturday on the “all-new” Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 slates again.

You’re looking at starting prices undercutting the two’s MSRPs by $15 and $25 respectively, which may not sound like an awful lot. Then again, that’s a whopping 30 percent or so off both “normal” retail costs.

With 8GB internal storage space, a modest 1024 x 600 7-inch display, up to 8 hours of “mixed use” battery life, 9.6mm profile and 295-gram weight, the latest Amazon Fire 7 version sets Prime subscribers back a measly 35 bucks this week only.

Meanwhile, the refreshed Fire HD 8 bumps up the screen resolution to 1280 x 800 pixels, doubles down on local digital hoarding room, promises to last up to 12 hours between charges, and sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology at a very palatable $54.99.

Both tabs allow you to ask Alexa a multitude of hands-free questions, also featuring quad-core 1.3 GHz processors, VGA front-facing cams, 2MP rear shooters, dual-band Wi-Fi, and unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content. They’re definitely no powerhouses, but they cost a crazy low $90 combined for a limited time.