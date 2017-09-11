Already affordable Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get crazy cheap this week for Prime members
It’s probably way too early for yet another round of Fire tablet upgrades, and the Prime Day discount extravaganza is well behind us, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday still a ways off.
But even though Amazon has no obvious reason to mark down its entry-level in-house Android-powered gear, Prime members can save a pretty penny through Saturday on the “all-new” Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 slates again.
You’re looking at starting prices undercutting the two’s MSRPs by $15 and $25 respectively, which may not sound like an awful lot. Then again, that’s a whopping 30 percent or so off both “normal” retail costs.
With 8GB internal storage space, a modest 1024 x 600 7-inch display, up to 8 hours of “mixed use” battery life, 9.6mm profile and 295-gram weight, the latest Amazon Fire 7 version sets Prime subscribers back a measly 35 bucks this week only.
Meanwhile, the refreshed Fire HD 8 bumps up the screen resolution to 1280 x 800 pixels, doubles down on local digital hoarding room, promises to last up to 12 hours between charges, and sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology at a very palatable $54.99.
Both tabs allow you to ask Alexa a multitude of hands-free questions, also featuring quad-core 1.3 GHz processors, VGA front-facing cams, 2MP rear shooters, dual-band Wi-Fi, and unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content. They’re definitely no powerhouses, but they cost a crazy low $90 combined for a limited time.