Android

Samsung taking first steps towards Galaxy S8 Android Oreo update

Contents
Advertisement

In billiards, you might just start from right behind the eight ball — in the case of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung will take a while yet before we see Android 8.0 Oreo on it, despite the very tiny gap between the release of the software and the announcement of the hardware. No clean breaks there.

Between the new Note and the Galaxy S8 series of devices, they’re all stuck somewhere in the Android Nougat OS family. But SamMobile does say that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are getting upgrades relatively soon as the software team has started working on Oreo updates. Its sources say that users should look for build numbers G950FXXU1BQI1 and G955FXXU1BQI1.

Samsung has been getting into the habit of beta testing major software updates anywhere from weeks to months in advance of final publication, so there’s also something to look forward to if you’re interested.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
19%
Like It
67%
Want It
4%
Had It
4%
Hated It
7%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Samsung, Software Update
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.