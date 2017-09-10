Samsung taking first steps towards Galaxy S8 Android Oreo update
In billiards, you might just start from right behind the eight ball — in the case of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung will take a while yet before we see Android 8.0 Oreo on it, despite the very tiny gap between the release of the software and the announcement of the hardware. No clean breaks there.
Between the new Note and the Galaxy S8 series of devices, they’re all stuck somewhere in the Android Nougat OS family. But SamMobile does say that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are getting upgrades relatively soon as the software team has started working on Oreo updates. Its sources say that users should look for build numbers G950FXXU1BQI1 and G955FXXU1BQI1.
Samsung has been getting into the habit of beta testing major software updates anywhere from weeks to months in advance of final publication, so there’s also something to look forward to if you’re interested.