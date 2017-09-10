Huawei Mate 10 variants codenamed ‘Marcel,’ ‘Alps’ and ‘Blanc’
HiSilicon Kirin 970
Octa-core (8x2.5GHz Unknown)
12-core unknown GPU
[Rumored]
Alps: 5.88 inches IPS
1440 x 1560 (~500 ppi)
Blanc: 5.99 inches IPS
1440 x 2880 (~538 ppi)
[Rumored]
Alps: 4GB RAM
Blanc: 6GB RAM
[Rumored]
Alps: 64GB
Blanc: 64GB and 128GB options
[Rumored]
Blanc rear: 20MP + 12MP Leica dual-camera system (mono/color) @ f/1.6 w/ dual OIS
Blanc front: 8MP
[Rumored]
Both: 4,000mAh
[Rumored]
Blanc: EMUI 6.0 w/ Android 8.0 Oreo
The Huawei Mate 10, which is set to debut an event in Munich on October 16, is not just one phone, but a name for at least three of them, according to Evan Blass reporting for VentureBeat.
Codename for Huawei Mate 10 is Marcel.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 27, 2017
Marketing material points out that a device nicknamed ‘Marcel’ refers to the regular Mate 10 while ‘Blanc’ refers to a Mate 10 Pro. A third codename, ‘Alps,’ is within this Mate 10 family, but cannot be referenced to a specific model at this time.
Codename for Huawei Mate 10 Pro is Blanc.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 27, 2017
Specifications for ‘Alps,’ though, heavily imply that it may be a “Lite” model, especially when compared to ‘Blanc.’ No specifications were shared for ‘Marcel.’ Note that speculation of the Mate 10 Pro receiving a 2:1 aspect display has been affirmed and that Blanc’s camera aperture steps to LG V30 levels.
In addition to the figures listed above, the ‘Blanc’ will have an LTE Category 16 modem, IP68 elemental resistance and a December target for shipping. The less impressive ‘Alps,’ at 8.23mm, will run 0.73mm thicker than ‘Blanc’ and get a slower LTE Category 12 modem. Shipping could begin within October.
Last year, Huawei released four flagships for the fall: the Mate 9, Mate 9 Lite, Mate 9 Porsche Design Edition and Mate 9 Pro.