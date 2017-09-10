Android

Blass: Snapdragon 836 is delayed past Pixel 2 production timeframe

A small quandry about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 — at least in terms of what intelligence we have floating out there — has come to a conclusion for now.

There’s been some talk, initiated by a source to Evan Blass, about this iterative upgrade of the Snapdragon 835 would be released as Google introduced the second-generation Pixel phones early in October. After all, shallow history tells that the Snapdragon 821 came with the first Pixels after all the Snap 820 flagships came out that spring and summer.

Then Android Police reported that there was nothing such on the drawing board at Qualcomm, at least to another source’s knowledge.

With that new wrinkle to the story, @evleaks tweeted that he stood by his source’s story. Later on, he explained that the chip did exist as that the chipmaker had told Google to expect it. The 836 is now said to be pushed back until 2018 and could end up being called something else.

The most we would have expected with this upgrade would be a small bump in operative clock speeds, though if the San Diego-based manufacturer were to “rename” this speculative product as it were, perhaps we could see more than just that. After all, the chip would have the new, top-end Snapdragon 845 in its proximity at that point.

