In an exercise of hubris, T-Mobile and Qualcomm have carried out a test with the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem and Nokia’s 4.9G AirScale Base Station and were able to achieve a top download speed of 1,175Mbps. The hardware was helped by 12 LTE streams bonded together with 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM and 3CA with 60MHz of spectrum to use.

The AirScale station is commercially available now. The X20 modem is expected out, likely with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, in the first half of next year.

If T-Mobile were to take advantage of these technologies at an early stage, — especially as the “Netflix on Us” promotion and the 600MHz network begin rolling out — we could see its speeds not only lapse the competition, but run circles.

Ookla, the group behind Speedtest.net, has found T-Mobile as speediest of the four major networks for the first half of 2017 with a general “Speed Score” of 23.17 and an urban “Speed Score” of 23.5. You can read more about how the “Speed Score” is calculated in the source link below the story, but it’s the product from a ratio of different percentiles of download and upload speeds with a heavy bias to the former.

The Un-carrier took top speeds in 40 of the top 100 metropolitan markets and, along with Sprint, saw an increase in the number of higher speed reports after switching to plans with unlimited data only while AT&T and Verizon saw more slower speed reports.

Overall, Verizon came in second followed by AT&T and Sprint.