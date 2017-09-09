Android

Cheap and shiny: BLU Advance A5 and its Plus version head to Amazon

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6580
Quad-core (4x1.3GHz Cortex-A7)
Mali-400 MP GPU

Screen Size

A5: 5.0 inches
720 x 1280 (~294 ppi)
A5 Plus: 5.5 inches
720 x 1280 (~267 ppi)

Memory

A5: 1GB RAM
A5 Plus: 2GB RAM

Storage

A5: 8GB storage
A5 Plus: 16GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 64GB

Camera/s

A5: 8MP rear / 5MP front
A5 Plus: 13MP rear / 8MP front

Materials

CNC Aluminium

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

The BLU Vivo 8 may be the new flagship du jour for the Miami-based smartphone producer, but it’s not alone this season as two other phones have come along: the BLU Advance A5 and Advance A5 Plus.

The two phones share outer hardware features like the CNC aluminium bodies meeting with tapered display glass. Both devices’ selfie cameras also have dedicated LED flashes alongside them. And the pair also share support for the United States’s GSM networks and dual SIM cards. Other specs can be found in the set above. You’ll find a Micro-B connector and a headphone jack, too.

The phones are available on Amazon right now: the standard A5 costs $89.99, the A5 Plus is $109.99.

