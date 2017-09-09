The BLU Vivo 8 may be the new flagship du jour for the Miami-based smartphone producer, but it’s not alone this season as two other phones have come along: the BLU Advance A5 and Advance A5 Plus.

The two phones share outer hardware features like the CNC aluminium bodies meeting with tapered display glass. Both devices’ selfie cameras also have dedicated LED flashes alongside them. And the pair also share support for the United States’s GSM networks and dual SIM cards. Other specs can be found in the set above. You’ll find a Micro-B connector and a headphone jack, too.

The phones are available on Amazon right now: the standard A5 costs $89.99, the A5 Plus is $109.99.