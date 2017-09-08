As one of the catalysts for the global smartphone market’s surprising growth earlier this year, Vivo may need a little more than high-profile advertising deals to continue improving its sales numbers outside China.

Innovation is always an option, though it’s probably not as easy as it seems to beat industry veterans to the punch when it comes to tricky newfangled technologies. Following trends can be just as effective an expansion strategy if you have the means to stand out.

Vivo often shines in the selfie camera department, as well as bang for buck, like many of its compatriots, and the newly unveiled V7+ unsurprisingly features an impressive front-facing shooter at an irresistible price.

Better yet, the 5.99-inch Vivo V7+ also jumps on the minimal-bezel bandwagon, squeezing all that screen real estate into the conventional frame of a 5.5-inch handset. Believe it or not, this affordable bad boy boasts an 84.4 percent screen-to-body ratio that, on paper, edges the 83.2 percent magic number of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

84.4 percent comes crazy close to the 84.9 ratio of the Essential Phone, and somehow, Vivo doesn’t need to resort to questionable design choices like cutting a hole into the V7+’s display.

Unfortunately, the “FullView” panel only delivers a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, which is one of several compromises needed to keep the price bar as low as Rs. 21,990 ($345) in India. The others are a plastic build and Snapdragon 450 processor, though the Vivo V7+ is actually the world’s first phone powered by Qualcomm’s latest mid-range SoC.

Speaking of power, the 3225 mAh battery is nothing to write home about either, but at least you get 4GB RAM as standard. And 64GB internal storage, and microSD support.

Let’s not forget the “industry-leading” 24MP front camera enriched with Face Beauty 7.0 software and Portrait Mode, or an arguably inferior but still decent 16MP rear snapper featuring f/2.0 aperture and PDAF.

Pre-orders are underway in India already, while shipments will kick off next Friday, September 15.