Media reports this week have presented multiple factors to potential shipping delays for the iPhone 8, also being called the iPhone Edition and iPhone X in the interim. While the launch for that iPhone and two other modest iterations of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are to go public on September with shipments starting September 22, the actual ship date for the iPhone 8 has been tossed around by market analysts and amateur speculators.

At one point in July, despite a cascade of rumors about component production problems, some insiders believed that the phone would launch on time.

Well, Jun Zhang, who works for the Rosenblatt firm, is expecting shipments to start in late October at the earliest. It’s not just delays in display manufacturing that’s to blame, but something to do with the stainless steel frame. No further explanation was given through StreetInsider.com.

Catcher Technology has historically been responsible for the metal casing of the iPhone and has talked about the glass design of this high-end iPhone for this year. The ideal design for Apple was to have a seamless glass lozenge to house all the components of the device, but current manufacturing limitations would require a mid-frame chassis to bind the phone.