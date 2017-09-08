In response to Apple’s humdrum Back to School promotion, as well as T-Mobile’s latest Netflix-bundling publicity stunt and various new special offers from smaller music streaming providers, Spotify and Hulu have joined forces to completely distract cash-strapped students this fall.

If you’re enrolled in a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university, you can now get access to both Spotify Premium service and Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan in exchange for a measly $4.99 a month. In total, yes.

Previously, the ad-free, offline-supported, high quality audio-enabled Spotify tier alone fetched five bucks a month, while Hulu subscriptions typically start at $7.99, no student discount available by itself.

Granted, Hulu is still nowhere near as popular as Netflix, with a humbler library of on-demand movies, shining however when it comes to hit TV shows and slowly rising in terms of original content.

Basically, you’re looking at free Handmaid’s Tale, Casual, The Mindy Project, South Park, Seinfeld, Fear the Walking Dead episodes and more on any device, mobile or desktop, after paying a membership fee for the world’s most beloved music streaming platform that’s already marked down by a cool 50 percent.

Meanwhile, $4.99 a month still only buys students unlimited Apple Music access stateside, with no add-ons or deal sweeteners of any sort.

Better yet, this merely marks “the first step” Spotify and Hulu are taking to “bundle their services together, with offerings targeted at the broader market to follow.” So, does that mean anyone will be able to combine the two into one all-inclusive streaming package for, say, $9.99 a month soon? Now that would be a game-changing move.