While Samsung hasn’t given up on Android tablets per se, the largest members of the Galaxy family are finding it harder and harder to stay relevant in a long-stagnating market. Tab A-series devices often feel overpriced for what they bring to the table, whereas a premium giant such as the Galaxy Tab S3 definitely justifies its extravagant retail cost, but simply can’t fend off iPad Pros or Surface Pros.

Up next, the confusingly branded Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S hardly looks special or unique in freshly leaked super-high-res renders, sporting chunky screen bezels, rounded corners and a presumed plastic build.

Also named Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) in “certain” countries, according to a typically reliable “master of cheap scoops” over on Twitter, the slate comes coated in gold or black, and accommodates largely mediocre features.

The 8-inch display (of the IPS LCD variation, most likely) reportedly produces HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels), with an aging quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC in charge of processing speed.

The 8 and 5MP cameras don’t sound that bad, all things considered, and neither does the 5,000 mAh battery, especially if the Galaxy Tab A2 S ends up measuring just 8.9 millimeters thick.

Headed to worldwide stores soon enough in Wi-Fi-only (SM-T380) and LTE-capable (SM-T385) configurations, the affordable gadget should offer 16GB internal storage space, microSD support and USB Type-C connectivity as well. Unfortunately, the speculated €220 price tag for the old continent is short of ideal. It’s not completely prohibitive, but you can probably do better.