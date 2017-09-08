HDR (high-dynamic-range) video content is still not as widespread as media streaming addicts may have hoped, even on the highest service tier offered by Netflix with unlimited 4K support.

But believe it or not, there are now no less than three phones that can technically play YouTube clips in the ultra-premium format whenever, wherever. Google’s video-sharing mobile app apparently received a small, discreet update enabling full HDR compatibility with the sizzling hot Samsung Galaxy Note 8, as well as the slowly aging but enduringly attractive Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Ironically, the S8 and S8+ are yet to be added to Netflix’s list of HDR-capable Android phones, which currently includes the Note 8, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XZ1 and the Dolby Vision-powered LG G6.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Tab S3 can stream High Dynamic Range Amazon movies, alongside Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium, but not LG’s G6 or V30.

The only thing messier than these confusing partnerships between content providers and device manufacturers is YouTube’s HDR library. Or lack thereof, as the feature was added to the world’s most popular video-sharing platform back in November 2016, making very little progress in the meantime, as everyday creators were never encouraged to embrace the super-advanced technology. It’s still not too late.