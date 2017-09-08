The Galaxy Note 8. It doesn’t just sound like a storied smartphone, it is one. But it is supposed to produce sound through its speakers and its auxiliary port. So, for the $930+ you’re paying for this phablet, how does audio output stack up?

The answer is “okay.” Mono speaker output is decent, if only slightly meatier than the Galaxy S8. But if we’re talking about wired transmissions, it’s a pretty middling performer. Noise in the signal ranks middle of the pack and there are some software tweaks that help users out. There’s even a nice pair of earbuds tuned by AKG included in the box. But there’s always going to be a wishlist of things left desired when it comes to a Samsung phone’s waves.

Juan Carlos Bagnell has it all summed up in our Real Audio Review and we have the video above for your takeaways.

