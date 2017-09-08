Leia is providing its holographic technology for RED Hydrogen

Diffractive Lightfield Backlighting. To us, those three words don’t mean much to us unless we’re vaguely interested in a Lytro camera.

To cinematographers, it’s the secret sauce to one of the most exciting smartphones in forever — we’re talking about people who make movies with 8K machines and glass. But in addition to the modular nature of the RED Hydrogen One, there’s also this holographic display that’s been tossed out there like it was nothing.

What’s the big deal?

Well, RED and a company called Leia — omit Star Wars mention here — has announced that its DLB technology will be incorporated into the Hydrogen. The layer, protected under patent, is a “nanostructured light guide plate in a standard edge-lit configuration to produce a custom lightfield illumination of the LCD front-plane.” It slots in behind the actual LCD and above the device drivers and is touted not to affect the rest of the device in size, power or quality in a significant way. The Verge reports that the resulting holograms would be interactive through gestures enabled by Synaptics.

In addition to buying Leia components, RED founder Jim Jannard will join the company’s board of directors and his company will make an investment in the company.

The Hydrogen is supposed to be backed up with apps and features for “movie viewing, interactive gaming, social messaging and mixed reality,” so there’s plenty more work to be done with the technology, much less nailing it down for mass production.