LeEco website down through September 15

The sudden rocket and retrenchment of Chinese tech brand LeEco in the United States has left the company in financial tatters and its operations significantly reduced from its initial presence — as in 70 percent reduced.

Since then, LeEco phones and TVs have been sold at several US retailers and online. But the company’s website won’t be available for the next week as the IT team upgrades it. The company is diverting online sales to Amazon through to Friday, September 15.

It’s not just staff that’s in question with this move, but the available infrastructure LeEco has access to if the company is not setting A/B sites up.

LeEco is pivoting away from current hardware towards facilitating streaming of its original content for the Chinese-speaking audience in the United States.